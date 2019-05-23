Bangaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bangaon Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PDS -- -- Samaresh Biswas BMP -- -- Subrata Biswas SUCI -- -- Swapan Mondal IND -- -- Animesh Chandra Halder INC -- -- Sourav Prosad BJP -- -- Shantanu Thakur IND -- -- Swapan Kumar Roy Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Chandan Mallick AITC -- -- Mamata Thakur CPI(M) -- -- Alakesh Das

14. Bangaon is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.81%. The estimated literacy level of Bangaon is 81.22%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kapil Krishna Thakur of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,46,601 votes which was 11.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.94% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Gobinda Chandra Naskar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 92,826 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 50.69% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.48% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bangaon was: Mamata Thakur (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,650 men, 7,44,053 women and 10 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bangaon is: 23.043 88.8313Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बनगाँव, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বনগাঁ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बनगाव, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બાગોન, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பாங்குவான், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బనగాంవ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬನ್ಗೌನ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബാൻഗോൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).