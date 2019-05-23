English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kalyandurg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kalyandurg (కళ్యాణదుర్గం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
154. Kalyandurg is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,19,591 voters of which 1,10,537 are male and 1,09,048 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kalyandurg, recorded a voter turnout of 87.37%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.89% and in 2009, 82.31% of Kalyandurg's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vunnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 22,319 votes which was 13.28% of the total votes polled. Vunnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary polled a total of 1,68,051 (47.58%) votes.
INC's Neelakantapuram Raghuveera Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4388 (3%) votes. Neelakantapuram Raghuveera Reddy polled 1,46,301 which was 47.58% of the total votes polled.
Kalyandurg went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: कल्याणदुर्ग (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కళ్యాణదుర్గం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kalyandurg Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSHP
--
--
Y. Usharani
BJP
--
--
Muppuri Devaraj
INC
--
--
Neelakantapuram Raghuveera Reddy
VCK
--
--
M. Ramesh
JSP
--
--
Rahul Karanam
IND
--
--
V. Adeppa
PPOI
--
--
Shaik Pakruddin
YSRCP
--
--
K.V. Usha Sricharan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Goparam Govindarajulu
IND
--
--
Gonimanathota Pedda Obalesu
IND
--
--
C. Sreenivasulu
IND
--
--
Balaram Naik.N
IND
--
--
Sreerangarajula Gopinath Rayal
IND
--
--
Mannila Kishor
TDP
--
--
Umamaheswara Naidu Madineni
