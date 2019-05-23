Kalyandurg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kalyandurg Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSHP -- -- Y. Usharani BJP -- -- Muppuri Devaraj INC -- -- Neelakantapuram Raghuveera Reddy VCK -- -- M. Ramesh JSP -- -- Rahul Karanam IND -- -- V. Adeppa PPOI -- -- Shaik Pakruddin YSRCP -- -- K.V. Usha Sricharan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Goparam Govindarajulu IND -- -- Gonimanathota Pedda Obalesu IND -- -- C. Sreenivasulu IND -- -- Balaram Naik.N IND -- -- Sreerangarajula Gopinath Rayal IND -- -- Mannila Kishor TDP -- -- Umamaheswara Naidu Madineni

154. Kalyandurg is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,19,591 voters of which 1,10,537 are male and 1,09,048 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kalyandurg, recorded a voter turnout of 87.37%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.89% and in 2009, 82.31% of Kalyandurg's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vunnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 22,319 votes which was 13.28% of the total votes polled. Vunnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary polled a total of 1,68,051 (47.58%) votes.INC's Neelakantapuram Raghuveera Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4388 (3%) votes. Neelakantapuram Raghuveera Reddy polled 1,46,301 which was 47.58% of the total votes polled.Kalyandurg went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: कल्याणदुर्ग (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కళ్యాణదుర్గం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).