Ghatal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ghatal (ঘাটাল) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
32. Ghatal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 8.12%. The estimated literacy level of Ghatal is 82.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari Deepak (Dev) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 2,60,891 votes which was 19.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Gurudas Dasgupta of CPI emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,47,184 votes which was 12.58% of the total votes polled. CPI had a vote share of 53.49% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.92% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.36% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ghatal was: Adhikari Deepak (Dev) (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,803 men, 7,74,672 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ghatal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ghatal is: 22.6601 87.7338
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: घाटल, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); ঘাটাল, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); घाटल, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ઘેટલ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கட்டல், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఘాటల్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಘಟಲ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഘട്ടൽ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Ghatal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Ujjwal Kumar Ghatak
SUCI
--
--
Dinesh Maikap
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Surajit Senapati
BJP
--
--
Bharati Ghosh
INC
--
--
Khandakar Md. Saifullah (Saiful)
CPI
--
--
Tapan Ganguli
AITC
--
--
Adhikari Deepak (Dev)
