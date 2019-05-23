English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dum Dum Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dum Dum (দমদম) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
16. Dum Dum is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.02%. The estimated literacy level of Dum Dum is 90.66%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Saugata Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,54,934 votes which was 13.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sougata Ray of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 20,478 votes which was 2.10% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 47.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.5% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dum Dum was: Saugata Roy (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,15,569 men, 6,90,401 women and 11 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dum Dum Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dum Dum is: 22.6211 88.3929
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमदम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); দমদম, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); डमडम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); દમ દમ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); தும் தும், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దమ్ దమ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಧಮ್ ಧಮ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ദുംദും, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Dum Dum Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RJCP
--
--
Amit Sengupta
INC
--
--
Saurav Saha
SHS
--
--
Indranil Banerjee
PDS
--
--
Jhuma Saha
SUCI
--
--
Tarun Kumar Das
AITC
--
--
Sougata Ray
BJP
--
--
Samik Bhattacharya
RJASP
--
--
Satya Brata Bandyopadhyay
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Shankar Das
NDPI
--
--
Subir Das
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
Nepaldeb Bhattacharya
BSP
--
--
Naresh Chandra Barui
