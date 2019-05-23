Kanthi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Contai): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kanthi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SHS -- -- Kenaram Misra SUCI -- -- Manas Pradhan Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Barman Khokan CPI(M) -- -- Paritosh Pattanayak INC -- -- Dipak Kumar Das BJP -- -- Dr.Debasish Samanta AITC -- -- Adhikari Sisir

31. Kanthi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.31%. The estimated literacy level of Kanthi is 88.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari Sisir Kumar of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,29,490 votes which was 17.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adhikari Sisir Kumar of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,29,103 votes which was 11.48% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 53.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 89.99% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kanthi was: Adhikari Sisir Kumar (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,345 men, 7,13,061 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kanthi is: 26.2677 88.3463Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कांथी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কাঁথি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कांथी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); કાન્થી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கந்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కంతీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕಂತಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കാന്തി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).