English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamluk Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tamluk (তমলুক) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tamluk (তমলুক) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
30. Tamluk is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.22%. The estimated literacy level of Tamluk is 86.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari Suvendu of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,46,481 votes which was 18.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Adhikari Suvendu of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,72,958 votes which was 15.06% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 55.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 87.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 90.35% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tamluk was: Adhikari Suvendu (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,779 men, 7,30,482 women and 12 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tamluk Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tamluk is: 22.2897 87.9256
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तामलुक, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); তমলুক, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); तामलुक, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); તામલુક, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); தம்லக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); తామ్లుక్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ತಮ್ಲುಕ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); തംലുക്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Adhikari Suvendu of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,72,958 votes which was 15.06% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 55.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Tamluk Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BPHP
--
--
Motyar Rahaman
CPI(M)
--
--
Sk. Ibrahim Ali
SUCI
--
--
Madhusudan Bera
RJASP
--
--
Sankar Mondal
SHS
--
--
Satadal Metya
BJP
--
--
Sidharthasankar Naskar
INC
--
--
Lakshman Chandra Seth
IND
--
--
Dhananjoy Dalai
IND
--
--
Adak Sukomal
IND
--
--
Marphat Ali Khan
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Makhan Mahapatra
AITC
--
--
Adhikari Dibyendu
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 87.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 90.35% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tamluk was: Adhikari Suvendu (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,96,779 men, 7,30,482 women and 12 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tamluk Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tamluk is: 22.2897 87.9256
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: तामलुक, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); তমলুক, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); तामलुक, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); તામલુક, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); தம்லக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); తామ్లుక్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ತಮ್ಲುಕ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); തംലുക്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results