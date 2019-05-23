English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Basirhat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Basirhat (বসিরহাট) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Basirhat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.54%. The estimated literacy level of Basirhat is 75.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Idris Ali of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,09,659 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.62% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Basirhat was: Idris Ali (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,768 men, 7,12,812 women and 16 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Basirhat is: 22.6685 88.8697
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बशीरहाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বসিরহাট, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बशीरहाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બશિરહાટ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பசிர்ஹத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బసీరహాట్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಸಿರ್ಹಾಥ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബസീർഹട്ട്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Basirhat Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Sayantan Basu
CPI
--
--
Pallab Sengupta
SUCI
--
--
Jay Kumar Bain
BNRP
--
--
Mamul Hasan Mallik
IND
--
--
Mizanoor Rahaman
AILP
--
--
Md. Tabarok Hossain Molla
AITC
--
--
Nusrat Jahan Ruhi
INC
--
--
Quazi Abdur Rahim
IND
--
--
Abdul Hannan Sardar
IND
--
--
Amiya Sarkar
IND
--
--
Parimal Mistri
IND
--
--
Subhasis Kumar Bhowmik
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Abul Kashem Dhali
