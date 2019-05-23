Arambagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Arambagh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BNRP -- -- Jhantu Lal Pakre SUCI -- -- Prosanta Malik RJASP -- -- Binay Kumar Malik IND -- -- Chittaranjan Mallick BSP -- -- Samir Mitra CPI(M) -- -- Sakti Mohan Malik Nota -- -- Nota INC -- -- Jyoti Kumari Das BJP -- -- Tapan Kumar Ray AITC -- -- Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali)

29. Arambagh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.34%. The estimated literacy level of Arambagh is 79.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 3,46,845 votes which was 25.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 5 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Malik Sakti Mohan of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,01,558 votes which was 17.33% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 54.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arambagh was: Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,33,629 men, 7,66,658 women and 6 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Arambagh is: 22.8764 87.791Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आरामबाग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আরামবাগ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); आरामबाग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); આરાબગ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அரம்பாக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఆరామ్ బాగ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅರಂಬಾಗ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ആരാംബാഗ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).