Arambagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
29. Arambagh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.34%. The estimated literacy level of Arambagh is 79.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 3,46,845 votes which was 25.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 5 contestants in 2014.
Arambagh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BNRP
--
--
Jhantu Lal Pakre
SUCI
--
--
Prosanta Malik
RJASP
--
--
Binay Kumar Malik
IND
--
--
Chittaranjan Mallick
BSP
--
--
Samir Mitra
CPI(M)
--
--
Sakti Mohan Malik
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Jyoti Kumari Das
BJP
--
--
Tapan Kumar Ray
AITC
--
--
Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali)
