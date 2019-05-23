English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hooghly Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Hugli): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hooghly (হুগলি) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hooghly (হুগলি) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
28. Hooghly is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.41%. The estimated literacy level of Hooghly is 81.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ratna De (Nag) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,89,084 votes which was 14.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ratna De (Nag) of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 81,523 votes which was 7.01% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 49.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.72% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hooghly was: Ratna De (Nag) (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,36,584 men, 7,93,445 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hooghly Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hooghly is: 24.511 88.0742
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हुगली, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); হুগলি, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); हुगळी, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); હુઘલી, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஹூக்லி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హుగ్లీ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಹೂಗ್ಲಿ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഹൂഗ്ലി, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Hooghly Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Bhaskar Ghosh
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Sajal Adhikari
IND
--
--
Dulal Ch. Hembram
IND
--
--
Noor Hossain Mondal
BJP
--
--
Locket Chatterjee
AITC
--
--
Dr. Ratna De (Nag)
Nota
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
Pradip Saha
BSP
--
--
Vijay Kumar Mahato
INC
--
--
Pratul Chandra Saha
