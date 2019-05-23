Mathurapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mathurapur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NDPI -- -- Amitav Naskar SUCI -- -- Purna Chandra Naiya IND -- -- Asit Kumar Haldar IND -- -- Pronab Kumar Jatua BSP -- -- Soumen Sarkar BJP -- -- Shyamaprasad Halder NOTA -- -- Nota AITC -- -- Choudhury Mohan Jatua CPI(M) -- -- Dr. Sarat Chandra Haldar INC -- -- Krittibas Sardar

20. Mathurapur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.53%. The estimated literacy level of Mathurapur is 78.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Choudhury Mohan Jatua of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,38,768 votes which was 11.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Choudhury Mohan Jatua of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,29,963 votes which was 12.39% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 53.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.39% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.45% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mathurapur was: Choudhury Mohan Jatua (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,72,277 men, 7,16,496 women and 12 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mathurapur is: 22.0492 88.3549Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मथुरापुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মথুরাপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मथुरापूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મથુુરાપુરા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மதுராபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మధురా పుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮಥುರಾಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മതുരപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).