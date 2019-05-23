Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Diamond Harbour Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Diamond Harbour (ডায়মন্ড হারবার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Diamond Harbour Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Diamond Harbour (ডায়মন্ড হারবার) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
21. Diamond Harbour is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of Diamond Harbour is 79.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 71,298 votes which was 5.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.05% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Somendra Nath Mitra of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,51,689 votes which was 14.39% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 53.56% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.

Diamond Harbour Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Ajay Ghosh
SHS
--
--
Santosh Kumar
BNRP
--
--
Swarnalata Sarkar
IND
--
--
Prabir Sarkar
INC
--
--
Soumya Aich Roy
BSP
--
--
Md. Goribulla Molla
IND
--
--
Subrata Bose
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Nilanjan Roy
CPI(M)
--
--
Dr. Fuad Halim
AITC
--
--
Abhishek Banerjee

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.94% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour was: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,16,259 men, 7,39,631 women and 24 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Diamond Harbour is: 22.191 88.1905

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: डायमंड हार्बर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); ডায়মন্ড হারবার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); डायमंड हार्बर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ડાયમન્ડ હાર્બર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); டைமண்ட் ஹார்பர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); డైమండ్ హార్బర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಡೈಮಂಡ್ ಹಾರ್ಬರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഡായമണ്ട്ഹാർബർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram