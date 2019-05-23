English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uluberia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Uluberiya): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Uluberia (উলুবেড়িয়া) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
26. Uluberia (Uluberiya) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.14%. The estimated literacy level of Uluberia is 80.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sultan Ahmed of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,01,222 votes which was 16.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.13% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sultan Ahmed of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 98,936 votes which was 9.80% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 50.92% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.69% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Uluberia was: Sajda Ahmed (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,61,951 men, 6,86,678 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Uluberia Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Uluberia is: 22.4724 88.0932
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उलूबेरिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); উলুবেড়িয়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); उलुबेरिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ઉલુબેરિયા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); உலுபெரியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఉల్బేరియా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಉಲುಬೆರಿಯಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഉലുബേരിയ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Uluberia Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Minati Sarkar
IUC
--
--
Simal Saren
IND
--
--
Amal Barman
IND
--
--
Durgadas Hajra
RJASP
--
--
Alimuddin Nazir
INC
--
--
Shoma Ranisree Roy
IND
--
--
Susanta Kumar Dalui
Nota
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
Maksuda Khatun
AITC
--
--
Sajda Ahmed
BJP
--
--
Joy Banerjee
