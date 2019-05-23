Kolkata Dakshin Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kolkata South, North Calcutta): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kolkata Dakshin Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Sarfaraz Khan CPI(M) -- -- Nandini Mukherjee SUCI -- -- Debabrata Bera SHS -- -- Sridhar Chandra Bagari IND -- -- Gautam Mitra IND -- -- Badal Mondal INC -- -- Mita Chakraborty AITC -- -- Mala Roy IND -- -- Niraj Agarwal IND -- -- Kashinath Das IND -- -- Rita Dutta IND -- -- Santanu Roy NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Chandra Kumar Bose

23. Kolkata Dakshin (Kolkata South) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Dakshin is 87.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Subrata Bakshi of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,36,339 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mamata Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,19,571 votes which was 21.79% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 57.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 69.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.92% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolkata Dakshin was: Subrata Bakshi (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,90,251 men, 7,95,037 women and 8 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kolkata Dakshin is: 22.53 88.343Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोलकाता दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কলকাতা দক্ষিণ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कोलकाता दक्षिण, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); કોલકત્તા દક્ષિણ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கொல்கத்தா தக்‌ஷின், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోల్ కతా దక్షణ, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೊಲ್ಕತ್ತಾ ದಕ್ಷಿಣ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൊൽക്കത്ത ദക്ഷിൺ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).