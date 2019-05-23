Howrah Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

25. Howrah is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Howrah is 86.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Howrah Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(M) -- -- Sumitro Adhikary INC -- -- Suvra Ghosh Nota -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Rantidev Sengupta PJP(S) -- -- Gautam Kumar Shaw SHS -- -- Chandra Sekhar Jha IND -- -- Ashraf Ali SPOI -- -- Sudarsan Manna SUCI -- -- Md. Shanawaz IND -- -- Samir Mondal IND -- -- Shyam Prasad Ram IND -- -- Kashi Nath Malick IND -- -- Kanai Sit IND -- -- Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah IND -- -- Debasish Mandal IND -- -- Pankaj Gar IND -- -- Shailendra Kumar Jaiswal IND -- -- Sekhar Mondal IND -- -- Sisir Samanta AITC -- -- Prasun Banerjee

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prasun Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,96,956 votes which was 17.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ambica Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 37,392 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 48.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.93% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Howrah was: Prasun Banerjee (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,02,653 men, 7,02,441 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Howrah is: 22.4915 88.0293Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हावड़ा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); হাওড়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); हावड़ा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); હોવરાહ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஹவுரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హౌరా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಹೌರಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഹൗറ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).