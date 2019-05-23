Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Howrah Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Howrah (হাওড়া) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Howrah Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Howrah (হাওড়া) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Howrah is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%. The estimated literacy level of Howrah is 86.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.


live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prasun Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,96,956 votes which was 17.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.40% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

Howrah Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(M)
--
--
Sumitro Adhikary
INC
--
--
Suvra Ghosh
Nota
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Rantidev Sengupta
PJP(S)
--
--
Gautam Kumar Shaw
SHS
--
--
Chandra Sekhar Jha
IND
--
--
Ashraf Ali
SPOI
--
--
Sudarsan Manna
SUCI
--
--
Md. Shanawaz
IND
--
--
Samir Mondal
IND
--
--
Shyam Prasad Ram
IND
--
--
Kashi Nath Malick
IND
--
--
Kanai Sit
IND
--
--
Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah
IND
--
--
Debasish Mandal
IND
--
--
Pankaj Gar
IND
--
--
Shailendra Kumar Jaiswal
IND
--
--
Sekhar Mondal
IND
--
--
Sisir Samanta
AITC
--
--
Prasun Banerjee
In 2009, Ambica Banerjee of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 37,392 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 48.02% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.93% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Howrah was: Prasun Banerjee (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,02,653 men, 7,02,441 women and 5 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Howrah Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Howrah is: 22.4915 88.0293

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हावड़ा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); হাওড়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); हावड़ा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); હોવરાહ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஹவுரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హౌరా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಹೌರಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഹൗറ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram