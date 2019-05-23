English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kolkata Uttar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kolkata North, South Calcutta): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
24. Kolkata Uttar (Kolkata North) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of Kolkata Uttar is 83.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 96,226 votes which was 10.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 35.96% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,09,278 votes which was 12.45% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 52.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.2% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kolkata Uttar was: Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,437 men, 6,36,542 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kolkata Uttar is: 22.585 88.358
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कोलकाता उत्तर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কলকাতা উত্তর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कोलकाता उत्तर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); કોલકત્તા ઉત્તર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கொல்கத்தா உத்தர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కోల్ కతా ఉత్తర, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೊಲ್ಕತ್ತಾ ಉತ್ತರ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൊൽക്കത്ത ഉത്തർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
BSP
--
--
Omprakash Prajapati
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Utpal Biswas
IND
--
--
Sumanta Bhowmick
BJP
--
--
Rahul (Biswajit) Sinha
INC
--
--
Syed Shahid Imam
RAM
--
--
Manmohan Garodia
SHS
--
--
Manas Majumder
BMAP
--
--
Joydeb Das
SUCI
--
--
Bijnan Kumar Bera
CPI(M)
--
--
Kaninika Bose (Ghosh)
IND
--
--
Panna Lal Shaw
PJP(S)
--
--
Rathindra Nath Roy
JSNP
--
--
Naresh Kr Singh
PDS
--
--
Mir Tipu Sultan Ali
BPHP
--
--
Md Imtiaz Khan
PPOI
--
--
Rinku Gupta
JSVP
--
--
Subhash Verma
IND
--
--
Kalipada Jana
IND
--
--
Debjit Roy Chowdhury
IND
--
--
Anujit Kumar Nan
AITC
--
--
Bandyopadhyay Sudip
