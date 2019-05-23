English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ambedkar Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ambedkar Nagar (अंबेडकर नगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
55. Ambedkar Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Ambedkar Nagar is 71.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1769675 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hariom of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,39,429 votes which was 13.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ambedkar Nagar was: Hariom (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,23,552 men, 7,95,143 women and 79 voters of the third gender.
The geographic coordinates of Ambedkar Nagar is: 26.4697 82.8459
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अंबेडकर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আম্বেদকর নগর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); आंबेडकर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); આંબેડકરનગર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அம்பேத்கர் நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అంబేద్కర్ నగర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അംബേക്കർനഗർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Ambedkar Nagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Premnath Nishad
HND
--
--
Parshuram Patel
SJP
--
--
Mastram Kori
SBSP
--
--
Rakesh
VPI
--
--
Ram Singar
MAP
--
--
Ashutosh
BPHP
--
--
Ayodhya
BMP
--
--
Sushila Dinkar
IND
--
--
Taigar Ramnihor Patel 'Ratnashah'
Nota
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Ritesh Pandey
BJP
--
--
Mukut Bihari
