1-min read

Jalaun Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalaun (जालौन) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Jalaun Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jalaun (जालौन) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
45. Jalaun is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.79% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Jalaun is 74.01%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1917700 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,87,202 votes which was 25.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Ghansyam Anuragi of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 11,409 votes which was 1.43% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 35.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.

Jalaun Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RSSP
--
--
Shravan Kumar Pal
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Ramsingh
BJP
--
--
Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
INC
--
--
Brijlal Khabri
BSP
--
--
Ajay Singh (Pankaj)

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.78% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.34% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jalaun was: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,37,570 men, 8,49,595 women and 24 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jalaun Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jalaun is: 26.1104 79.3831

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जालौन, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); জালায়ুন, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); जालौन, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); જલૌન, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜலாவுன், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జాలౌన్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಜಾಲೌನ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ജലാഉൻ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

