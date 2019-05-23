Farrukhabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Farrukhabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSCP -- -- Vipin Kumar Mishra MDMP(H) -- -- Shri Krishna IND -- -- Rahul Kumar IND -- -- Sanjay Kumar SHS -- -- Luxman PSP(L) -- -- Uday Pal Singh NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Mukesh Rajput INC -- -- Salman Khurshid BSP -- -- Manoj Agarwal

40. Farrukhabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Farrukhabad is 69.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1688871 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mukesh Rajput of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,50,502 votes which was 15.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.85% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Salman Khursheed of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 27,199 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 27.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.89% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Farrukhabad was: Mukesh Rajput (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,91,793 men, 7,21,921 women and 67 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Farrukhabad is: 27.5 79.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फरुखाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফারুখাবাদ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फरुखाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફરુખાબાદ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஃபரூக்காபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫరూఖాబాద్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫಾರೂಖಾಬಾದ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫറൂഖാബാദ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).