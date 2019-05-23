Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Farrukhabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Farrukhabad (फरुखाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farrukhabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Farrukhabad (फरुखाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
40. Farrukhabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Farrukhabad is 69.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1688871 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mukesh Rajput of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,50,502 votes which was 15.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.85% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Salman Khursheed of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 27,199 votes which was 4.44% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 27.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.

Farrukhabad Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSCP
--
--
Vipin Kumar Mishra
MDMP(H)
--
--
Shri Krishna
IND
--
--
Rahul Kumar
IND
--
--
Sanjay Kumar
SHS
--
--
Luxman
PSP(L)
--
--
Uday Pal Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Mukesh Rajput
INC
--
--
Salman Khurshid
BSP
--
--
Manoj Agarwal

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 46.89% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Farrukhabad was: Mukesh Rajput (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,91,793 men, 7,21,921 women and 67 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Farrukhabad Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Farrukhabad is: 27.5 79.5

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फरुखाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফারুখাবাদ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फरुखाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફરુખાબાદ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஃபரூக்காபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫరూఖాబాద్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫಾರೂಖಾಬಾದ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫറൂഖാബാദ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram