Bahraich Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bahraich Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RKP -- -- Ram Sagar SHS -- -- Rinku Sahani IND -- -- Gur Prasad IND -- -- Janardan Gond RJAP (U) -- -- Maujilal PSP(L) -- -- Jagdish Kumar Singh IND -- -- Shivnandan Nota -- -- Nota SP -- -- Shabbir Balmiki INC -- -- Savitri Bai Phule BJP -- -- Akshaibar Lal

56. Bahraich is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.46%. The estimated literacy level of Bahraich is 48.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1713390 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sadhvi Savitri Bai Foole of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 95,645 votes which was 10.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.28% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kamal Kishor of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 38,953 votes which was 7.60% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 31.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.02% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.12% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bahraich was: Sadhvi Savitri Bai Foole (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,82,643 men, 7,55,897 women and 100 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bahraich is: 27.75 81.75Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बहराइच, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বাহরেইচ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बहराइच, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બેહરાઇચ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பகராயிச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బహరాయిచ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಹ್​ರೈಚ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബഹ്റൈച്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).