1-min read

Jhansi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhansi (झांसी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Jhansi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhansi (झांसी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
46. Jhansi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.72%. The estimated literacy level of Jhansi is 70.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2015365 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Uma Bharati of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,90,467 votes which was 14.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Jain (Aditya) of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 47,670 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 29.32% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.

Jhansi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SJP
--
--
Dilshad Ahmed
PSP(L)
--
--
Jagat Vikram Singh
BKD
--
--
Shruti Agrawal
IND
--
--
Kalpana Khard
IND
--
--
Raja Khateek
KRSP
--
--
Gaurishankar
SP
--
--
Shyam Sundar Singh
IND
--
--
Ramgopal
IND
--
--
Sunil Prajapati
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Shivsharan
BJP
--
--
Anurag Sharma

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.37% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.17% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhansi was: Uma Bharati (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,34,112 men, 8,97,888 women and 52 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jhansi Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jhansi is: 25.4502 78.58

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झांसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ঝাঁসি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); झाशी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઝાંસી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜான்சி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝాన్సీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಝಾನ್ಸಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഝാൻസി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

