English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kannauj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kannauj (कन्नौज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kannauj (कन्नौज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
42. Kannauj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Kannauj is 74.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1855121 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dimpleyadav of SP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19,907 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Akhilesh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,15,864 votes which was 15.62% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 45.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.32% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kannauj was: Dimple Yadav (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,00,035 men, 8,08,799 women and 52 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kannauj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kannauj is: 27.0536 79.9202
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कन्नौज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কনৌজ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कन्नौज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કન્નાજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கன்னோசி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కన్నౌజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕನ್ನೌಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കന്നഉജ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Akhilesh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,15,864 votes which was 15.62% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 45.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Kannauj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIFB
--
--
Subhash Chandra Dohre
RSJP
--
--
Sanjeev Kumar
IND
--
--
Ankit Singh
IND
--
--
Pratyush Pathak
RKP
--
--
Satya Ram
BVSP
--
--
Rama Devi
IND
--
--
Sunil Bharti
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Subrat Pathak
SHS
--
--
Anand Vikram Singh
SP
--
--
Dimple Yadav
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.32% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kannauj was: Dimple Yadav (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,00,035 men, 8,08,799 women and 52 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kannauj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kannauj is: 27.0536 79.9202
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कन्नौज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কনৌজ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कन्नौज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કન્નાજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கன்னோசி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కన్నౌజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕನ್ನೌಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കന്നഉജ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results