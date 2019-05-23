Kannauj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kannauj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIFB -- -- Subhash Chandra Dohre RSJP -- -- Sanjeev Kumar IND -- -- Ankit Singh IND -- -- Pratyush Pathak RKP -- -- Satya Ram BVSP -- -- Rama Devi IND -- -- Sunil Bharti NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Subrat Pathak SHS -- -- Anand Vikram Singh SP -- -- Dimple Yadav

42. Kannauj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Kannauj is 74.32%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1855121 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dimpleyadav of SP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 19,907 votes which was 1.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 43.89% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Akhilesh Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,15,864 votes which was 15.62% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 45.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.32% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kannauj was: Dimple Yadav (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,00,035 men, 8,08,799 women and 52 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kannauj is: 27.0536 79.9202Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कन्नौज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কনৌজ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कन्नौज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કન્નાજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கன்னோசி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కన్నౌజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕನ್ನೌಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കന്നഉജ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).