Phulpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Phulpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AMYP -- -- Kamala Prasad LGBP -- -- Atul Kumar Dwivedi RGBP -- -- Dakkhini Prasad Kushwaha PSP(L) -- -- Priya Singh Paul Alias Priyadarshini Gandhi MAP -- -- Dr. Ramlakhan Chaurasiya RJMP -- -- Ramnath Priydarshi Suman INC -- -- Pankaj Patel SP -- -- Pandhari Yadav PSSP -- -- Sunil Kumar Maurya BLP -- -- Srichandra Kesarwani (Advocate) YVP -- -- Sanjeev Kumar Mishra IND -- -- Rishabh Pandey Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Dr. Neeraj BJP -- -- Keshari Devi Patel

51. Phulpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of Phulpur is 73.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1975219 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 3,08,308 votes which was 32.10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kapil Muni Karwariya of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 14,578 votes which was 2.64% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 30.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 50.20% and in 2009, the constituency registered 38.71% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Phulpur was: Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (SP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,63,897 men, 8,49,194 women and 184 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Phulpur is: 26.0781 82.8742Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फूलपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফুলপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फूलपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફૂલપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); புல்புர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫూల్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫೂಲ್​ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫൂൽപ്പൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).