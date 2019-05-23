English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Phulpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Phulpur (फूलपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
51. Phulpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of Phulpur is 73.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1975219 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 3,08,308 votes which was 32.10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.44% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Kapil Muni Karwariya of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 14,578 votes which was 2.64% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 30.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.
Phulpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AMYP
--
--
Kamala Prasad
LGBP
--
--
Atul Kumar Dwivedi
RGBP
--
--
Dakkhini Prasad Kushwaha
PSP(L)
--
--
Priya Singh Paul Alias Priyadarshini Gandhi
MAP
--
--
Dr. Ramlakhan Chaurasiya
RJMP
--
--
Ramnath Priydarshi Suman
INC
--
--
Pankaj Patel
SP
--
--
Pandhari Yadav
PSSP
--
--
Sunil Kumar Maurya
BLP
--
--
Srichandra Kesarwani (Advocate)
YVP
--
--
Sanjeev Kumar Mishra
IND
--
--
Rishabh Pandey
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Dr. Neeraj
BJP
--
--
Keshari Devi Patel
