English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hamirpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hamirpur (हमीरपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Hamirpur (हमीरपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
47. Hamirpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Hamirpur is 67.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1738107 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 2,66,788 votes which was 27.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vijay Bahadur Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25,502 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 27.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur was: Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,328 men, 7,88,636 women and 29 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hamirpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hamirpur is: 25.7875 79.8235
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हमीरपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); হামিরপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); हमीरपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); હમીરપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமிர்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హమీర్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹಮೀರ್ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹമീർപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Vijay Bahadur Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25,502 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 27.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Hamirpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Er. Kedarnath Vishwakarma
PSP(L)
--
--
Arvind Kumar Prajapati
BSCP
--
--
Shriram Singh Gaur
RKP
--
--
Suresh Chandra Rajput
IND
--
--
Kamta Prasad Prajapati
IND
--
--
Kamlesh Kumar
INC
--
--
Pritam Singh Lodhi Kisaan
BJP
--
--
Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Cha
IND
--
--
Rajesh
IND
--
--
Madhuraj
IND
--
--
Ram Gopal
IND
--
--
Sarjoolal
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sanjay Kumar Sahu
BSP
--
--
Dilip Kumar Singh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur was: Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,328 men, 7,88,636 women and 29 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Hamirpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Hamirpur is: 25.7875 79.8235
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हमीरपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); হামিরপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); हमीरपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); હમીરપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமிர்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హమీర్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹಮೀರ್ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹമീർപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results