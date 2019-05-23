Hamirpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

47. Hamirpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Hamirpur is 67.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1738107 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 2,66,788 votes which was 27.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.54% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Vijay Bahadur Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25,502 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 27.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.27% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur was: Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,49,328 men, 7,88,636 women and 29 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Hamirpur is: 25.7875 79.8235Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: हमीरपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); হামিরপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); हमीरपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); હમીરપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமிர்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); హమీర్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಹಮೀರ್​ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഹമീർപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).