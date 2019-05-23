English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kanpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kanpur Nagar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kanpur (कानपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kanpur (कानपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
43. Kanpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%. The estimated literacy level of Kanpur is 82.86%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1597591 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Murli Manohar Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,22,946 votes which was 26.70% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.85% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sri Prakash Jaiswal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,906 votes which was 3.69% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 36.9% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kanpur was: Murli Manohar Joshi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,89,344 men, 7,21,802 women and 102 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kanpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kanpur is: 26.4609 80.3218
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कानपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কানপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कानपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કાનપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கான்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాన్పూర్ పట్టణ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಾನ್ಪುರ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കാൻപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kanpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSCP
--
--
Poonam Shukla
SBJP
--
--
Alok Kumar
SHS
--
--
Balveer Singh Chandel
BRM
--
--
Mukti Yadav
IND
--
--
Chandra Bhan Sankhwar
SFP
--
--
Reena Urf Renu
BJP
--
--
Satyadev Pachauri
INC
--
--
Sriprakash Jaiswal
IND
--
--
Triveni Narayan Jaiswal
IND
--
--
Javed Mohammad Khan
IND
--
--
Dilshad Ahmad
IND
--
--
Ram Gopal Uttam
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shivam Kushwaha
SP
--
--
Ram Kumar
