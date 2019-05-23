Kanpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Kanpur Nagar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kanpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSCP -- -- Poonam Shukla SBJP -- -- Alok Kumar SHS -- -- Balveer Singh Chandel BRM -- -- Mukti Yadav IND -- -- Chandra Bhan Sankhwar SFP -- -- Reena Urf Renu BJP -- -- Satyadev Pachauri INC -- -- Sriprakash Jaiswal IND -- -- Triveni Narayan Jaiswal IND -- -- Javed Mohammad Khan IND -- -- Dilshad Ahmad IND -- -- Ram Gopal Uttam NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Shivam Kushwaha SP -- -- Ram Kumar

43. Kanpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%. The estimated literacy level of Kanpur is 82.86%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1597591 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Murli Manohar Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,22,946 votes which was 26.70% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.85% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sri Prakash Jaiswal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,906 votes which was 3.69% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 41.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 51.83% and in 2009, the constituency registered 36.9% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kanpur was: Murli Manohar Joshi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,89,344 men, 7,21,802 women and 102 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kanpur is: 26.4609 80.3218Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कानपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কানপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कानपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કાનપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கான்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాన్పూర్ పట్టణ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಾನ್ಪುರ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കാൻപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).