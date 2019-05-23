Allahabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Allahabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSSP -- -- Ajeet Kumar Patel BJP -- -- Rita Bahuguna Joshi PSP(L) -- -- Abhimanyu Singh Patel SSRD -- -- Om Guru Charan Das AAAP -- -- Bhawani Singh BSCP -- -- Gayatri Prasad SP -- -- Rajendra Singh Patel INC -- -- Yogesh Shukla ANDP -- -- Shiv Dutt Shukla PVSP -- -- Ram Pal Gupta LGBP -- -- Shiv Prasad IND -- -- Ajay Sharma Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rabindra Kumar Shrivastav CPI -- -- Girdhar Gopal Tripathi

52. Allahabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%. The estimated literacy level of Allahabad is 72.4%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1693447 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shyama Charan Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 62,009 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.18% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 34,920 votes which was 6.35% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 38.06% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 31 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Allahabad was: Shyama Charan Gupta (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,17,403 men, 7,49,001 women and 165 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Allahabad is: 25.4381 81.8338Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इलाहाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); এলাহাবাদ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); इलाहाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); અલ્હાબાદ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அலகாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అలహాబాద్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಲಹಾಬಾದ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അല്ലഹബാദ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).