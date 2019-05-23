English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Allahabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Allahabad (इलाहाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
52. Allahabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%. The estimated literacy level of Allahabad is 72.4%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1693447 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shyama Charan Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 62,009 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.18% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 34,920 votes which was 6.35% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 38.06% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 31 contestants in 2009.
Allahabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSSP
--
--
Ajeet Kumar Patel
BJP
--
--
Rita Bahuguna Joshi
PSP(L)
--
--
Abhimanyu Singh Patel
SSRD
--
--
Om Guru Charan Das
AAAP
--
--
Bhawani Singh
BSCP
--
--
Gayatri Prasad
SP
--
--
Rajendra Singh Patel
INC
--
--
Yogesh Shukla
ANDP
--
--
Shiv Dutt Shukla
PVSP
--
--
Ram Pal Gupta
LGBP
--
--
Shiv Prasad
IND
--
--
Ajay Sharma
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rabindra Kumar Shrivastav
CPI
--
--
Girdhar Gopal Tripathi
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.50% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Allahabad was: Shyama Charan Gupta (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,17,403 men, 7,49,001 women and 165 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Allahabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Allahabad is: 25.4381 81.8338
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इलाहाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); এলাহাবাদ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); इलाहाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); અલ્હાબાદ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அலகாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అలహాబాద్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಲಹಾಬಾದ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അല്ലഹബാദ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
