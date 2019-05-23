English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Banda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Banda-Chitrakoot): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Banda (बांदा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
48. Banda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Banda is 65.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1682151 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhairon Prasad Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,15,788 votes which was 13.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.85% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.71% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Banda was: Bhairon Prasad Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,84,779 men, 7,17,011 women and 65 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Banda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Banda is: 27.1303 80.8597
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांदा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বান্দা, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बांदा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બંદા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாண்டா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాందా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಂದಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബണ്ടാ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Banda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AMSP
--
--
Shiraz Rahat Khan
IND
--
--
Rampratap
Nota
--
--
Nota
SJP
--
--
Mira Devi
PSP(L)
--
--
Chhotelal
CPI
--
--
Mahendra
SP
--
--
Shyama Charan Gupta
BJP
--
--
R.K. Singh Patel
INC
--
--
Balkumar Patel Alias Rajkumar
