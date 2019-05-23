Banda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Banda-Chitrakoot): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Banda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AMSP -- -- Shiraz Rahat Khan IND -- -- Rampratap Nota -- -- Nota SJP -- -- Mira Devi PSP(L) -- -- Chhotelal CPI -- -- Mahendra SP -- -- Shyama Charan Gupta BJP -- -- R.K. Singh Patel INC -- -- Balkumar Patel Alias Rajkumar

48. Banda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.2% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Banda is 65.69%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1682151 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhairon Prasad Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,15,788 votes which was 13.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.85% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, R K Singh Patel of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 34,593 votes which was 5.58% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 38.88% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.61% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.71% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Banda was: Bhairon Prasad Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,84,779 men, 7,17,011 women and 65 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Banda is: 27.1303 80.8597Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांदा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বান্দা, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बांदा, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બંદા, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாண்டா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాందా, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಂದಾ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബണ്ടാ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).