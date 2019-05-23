English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kaiserganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kaiserganj (कैसरगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
57. Kaiserganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Kaiserganj is 55.23%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1791950 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSP(L)
--
--
Dhananjay Sharma
NTP
--
--
Chandra Prakesh Pandey
SMASP
--
--
Pramod Kumar
AJP(I)
--
--
Vajid
BPHP
--
--
Santosh
RJAP (U)
--
--
Umesh Kumar
INC
--
--
Vinay Kumar Pandey 'Vinnu'
IND
--
--
Munni
IND
--
--
Om Prakash Mishra
IND
--
--
Shiv Narayan
Nota
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Brijbhusan Sharan Singh
BSP
--
--
Chandradev Ram Yadav
In 2009, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 72,199 votes which was 12.76% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 34.66% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 55.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.1% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj was: Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,28,269 men, 7,83,633 women and 65 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kaiserganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kaiserganj is: 27.25 81.55
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कैसरगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); কয়সারগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); कैसरगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કૈસરગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); கைசர்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కేసర్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕೈಸರ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കൈസർഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
