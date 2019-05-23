Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Barabanki Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bara Banki): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Barabanki (बाराबंकी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Barabanki Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bara Banki): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Barabanki (बाराबंकी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
53. Barabanki is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.77% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of Barabanki is 62.59%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1804985 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Singh Rawat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,11,878 votes which was 19.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.52% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, P L Punia of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,67,913 votes which was 22.58% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Barabanki Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Om Kar
LKD
--
--
Asha Devi
BPHP
--
--
Kalpana Rawat
AWSP
--
--
Tarawati
AJP(I)
--
--
Vinod Kumar
SDSP
--
--
Fool Dulari
SP
--
--
Ram Sagar Rawat
INC
--
--
Tanuj Punia
IND
--
--
Kishan Lal
DBAD
--
--
Santosh Kumari
IND
--
--
Molhey Ram Rawat
IND
--
--
Manju Devi
Nota
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Upendra Singh Rawat

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.06% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.28% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barabanki was: Priyanka Singh Rawat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,25,944 men, 7,95,265 women and 69 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Barabanki Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Barabanki is: 26.9469 81.376

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बाराबंकी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); বারাবাঙ্কি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); बाराबंकी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); બારાબંકી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாராபங்கி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బారాబన్కీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಾರಾಬಂಕಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബറാബങ്കി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram