English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Faizabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Faizabad (फैजाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Faizabad (फैजाबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
54. Faizabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Faizabad is 65.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1804729 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lallu Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 2,82,775 votes which was 27.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Nirmal Khatri of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 54,228 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 28.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.94% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Faizabad was: Lallu Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,36,036 men, 8,02,604 women and 61 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Faizabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Faizabad is: 26.75 82
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फैजाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফয়জাবাদ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फैजाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફૈઝાબાદ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பைசாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫైజాబాద్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫೈಜಾಬಾದ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫൗസാബാദ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Nirmal Khatri of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 54,228 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 28.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
Faizabad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MAP
--
--
Kanchan Yadav
LKD
--
--
Asha Devi
SHS
--
--
Mahesh Tiwari
LGBP
--
--
Vijay Shankar Pandey
IND
--
--
Kamlesh Tiwari
BPHP
--
--
Sher Afgan
BJP
--
--
Lallu Singh
INC
--
--
Nirmal Khatri
IND
--
--
Rajbahadur Urf Rajan Pandey
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar Mishra
IND
--
--
Lal Mani Tripathi (Bhai Sahab)
IND
--
--
Sharad Kumar
Nota
--
--
Nota
SP
--
--
Anand Sen
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.94% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Faizabad was: Lallu Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,36,036 men, 8,02,604 women and 61 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Faizabad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Faizabad is: 26.75 82
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फैजाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফয়জাবাদ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फैजाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફૈઝાબાદ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பைசாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫైజాబాద్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫೈಜಾಬಾದ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫൗസാബാദ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results