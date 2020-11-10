Jamalpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jamalpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Jamalpur (जमालपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Munger district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Munger. Jamalpur is part of 28. Munger Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.46%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,22,147 eligible electors, of which 1,74,796 were male, 1,45,521 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,96,356 eligible electors, of which 1,63,199 were male, 1,33,146 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,55,815 eligible electors, of which 1,41,421 were male, 1,14,394 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamalpur in 2015 was 258. In 2010, there were 615.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shailesh Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating Himanshu Kunvar of LJP by a margin of 15,476 votes which was 10.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.68% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shailesh Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Sadhana Devi of LJP by a margin of 21,142 votes which was 18.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 42.12% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 166. Jamalpur Assembly segment of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh won the Munger Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Munger Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jamalpur are: Ganesh Kumar (RLSP), Prahlad Yadav (RJD), Ravishanker Prasad Singh (LJP), Ramanand Mandal (JDU), Akhileshwar Bhagat (BHMP), Ajay Kumar (AJPR), Pappu Singh (RJJP), Rana Amit Kumar Singh (JNP), Shyam Kishore Singh (BSLP), Sandip Kumar (JTLP), Abhishek Ranjan (IND), Amarjit Patel (IND), Gangadhar Pandey (IND), Bipin Kumar (IND), Murari Singh (IND), Ranjan Kumar (IND), Rupesh Kumar Shrivastava (IND), Shankar Sharma Alias Shankar Das Ji Maharaj (IND), Sharvan Kumar Anand (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 46.39%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.7%, while it was 44.86% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 166. Jamalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 292. In 2010 there were 273 polling stations.

Extent:

166. Jamalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Munger district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Jamalpur and Dharhara; Gram Panchayats Teliyadih, Naki, Bahira, Agrahan, Badhouna, Gobadda, Kouriya, Baijalpur, Muderi, Rataitha and Barui of Kharagpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Munger.

Jamalpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Jamalpur is 455.38 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jamalpur is: 25°13'16.3"N 86°29'26.5"E.

