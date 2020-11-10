Khajauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Khajauli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Khajauli (खजौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Khajauli is part of 7. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,97,166 eligible electors, of which 1,55,508 were male, 1,41,142 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,79,501 eligible electors, of which 1,47,396 were male, 1,32,094 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,852 eligible electors, of which 1,25,876 were male, 1,07,976 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khajauli in 2015 was 174. In 2010, there were 116.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sitaram Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Arun Shankar Prasad of BJP by a margin of 10,703 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.56% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Arun Shankar Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Sitaram Yadav of RJD by a margin of 10,713 votes which was 8.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.21% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 33. Khajauli Assembly segment of Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ramprit Mandal won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Khajauli are: Arun Shankar Prasad (BJP), Sitaram Yadav (RJD), Kumar Chaitany (PP), Chandraketu Narayan Yadav (JDR), Dinesh Prasad Singh (JDPD), Bablu Gupta (RPIA), Braj Kishor Yadav (JAPL), Rajdev Das (BSLP), Ram Kumar Ram (BMP), Ram Sufal Yadav (IND), Ritesh Kumar Mandal (PBP), Virendra Kumar Yadav (SJDD), Syed Hassanul Haque (AZAP), Hari Bhushan Kumar (LJPS), Amit Kumar Mahto (IND), Ambika Pd Singh (IND), Dilip Kuwar (IND), Naresh Kumar Singh (IND), Purushottam Prasad Gupta (IND), Pramila Devi (IND), Brajesh Raut (IND), Ramnarayan Thakur (JMVP)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.28%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.78%, while it was 53.09% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 299 polling stations in 33. Khajauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 270. In 2010 there were 231 polling stations.

Extent:

33. Khajauli constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Basopatti and Jainagar; Gram Panchayats Nararh East, Mahua Ekdara, Datwar, Sarabe, Rasidpur, Betakakarghati and Khajauli of Khajauli Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Khajauli seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Khajauli is 300.09 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Khajauli is: 26°33'30.2"N 86°05'26.9"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.