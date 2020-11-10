Brahampur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Brahampur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Brahampur (Barahampur) (ब्रहमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Buxar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Buxar. Brahampur is part of 33. Buxar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,35,171 eligible electors, of which 1,77,668 were male, 1,53,992 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Brahampur in 2020 is =CP201/CM201*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,16,046 eligible electors, of which 1,71,131 were male, 1,44,912 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,489 eligible electors, of which 1,41,379 were male, 1,22,110 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Brahampur in 2015 was 2,521. In 2010, there were 1,844.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shambhu Nath Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Vivek Thakur of BJP by a margin of 30,776 votes which was 17.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 52% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dilmarni Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajit Chaudhary of RJD by a margin of 20,342 votes which was 16.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.67% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 199. Brahampur Assembly segment of Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey won the Buxar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Buxar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Brahampur are: Nirmal Kumar Singh (RLSP), Parshuram Chaubey (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (INC), Ashwini Kumar Rai (HSJP), Ram Nath Thakur (BSLP), Sanjay Kumar Chaubey (RJJP), Arun Kumar Ojha (IND), Aakash Kumar Singh (IND), Kamal Narayan Yadav (IND), Gobardhn Misara (IND), Bheem Prasad (IND), Ravi Raj (IND), Raja Ram Singh (IND), Sudhakar Mishra (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.37%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.26%, while it was 47.81% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 323 polling stations in 199. Brahampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 293. In 2010 there were 264 polling stations.

Extent:

199. Brahampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Buxar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Simri, Chakki and Brahampur. It shares an inter-state border with Buxar.

Brahampur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Brahampur is 437.54 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Brahampur is: 25°27'34.6"N 84°16'43.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Brahampur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.