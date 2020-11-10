Suryagarha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Suryagarha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Suryagarha (सूर्यगढ़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Lakhisarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Lakhisarai. Suryagarha is part of 28. Munger Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.42%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,35,568 eligible electors, of which 1,80,069 were male, 1,54,121 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,16,352 eligible electors, of which 1,71,079 were male, 1,45,271 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,196 eligible electors, of which 1,48,125 were male, 1,24,071 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Suryagarha in 2015 was 778. In 2010, there were 574.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Prahlad Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Prem Ranjan Patel of BJP by a margin of 30,030 votes which was 18.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 50.2% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Prem Ranjan Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Prahlad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 2,928 votes which was 2.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.53% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 167. Suryagarha Assembly segment of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh won the Munger Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Munger Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Suryagarha are: Amaresh Kumar (INC), Rajiv Ranjan Kumar Rai (BSP), Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP), Vijay Ram (AJPR), Vimal Kumar (JAPL), Kumari Babita (IND), Pranay Kumar (IND), Bharath Mahto (IND), Murari Kumar Alias Murari Kumar Harsh (IND), Rakesh Kumar (IND), Rajendra Prasad Sahu (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND), Vijay Prasad Singh (IND), Sujeet Kumar S/O Balmiki Singh (IND), Sujit Kumar S/O Sudhir Kumar Singh (IND), Sudhir Kumar (IND), Sunil Kumar (IND), Fulena Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.89%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.96%, while it was 47.2% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 167. Suryagarha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 316. In 2010 there were 304 polling stations.

Extent:

167. Suryagarha constituency comprises of the following areas of Lakhisarai district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Pipariya, Suryagarha, Chanan; Gram Panchayats Garhi Bishanpur, Khagaur and Mahisona of Lakshisarai Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Lakhisarai.

The total area covered by Suryagarha is 581.97 square kilometres.

The total area covered by Suryagarha is 581.97 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Suryagarha is: 25°09'57.2"N 86°14'06.7"E.

