Sheikhpura Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sheikhpura Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sheikhpura (शेखपुरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Sheikhpura district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sheikhpura. Sheikhpura is part of 40. Jamui Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,48,210 eligible electors, of which 1,30,522 were male, 1,17,361 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,28,545 eligible electors, of which 1,21,612 were male, 1,06,924 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,296 eligible electors, of which 1,07,789 were male, 93,509 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sheikhpura in 2015 was 207. In 2010, there were 96.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Randhir Kumar Soni of JDU won in this seat by defeating Naresh Saw of HAMS by a margin of 13,101 votes which was 10.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 32.86% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Randhir Kumar Soni of JDU won in this seat defeating Sunila Devi of INC by a margin of 7,342 votes which was 7.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 30.53% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 169. Sheikhpura Assembly segment of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chirag Kumar Paswan won the Jamui Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Jamui Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sheikhpura are: Gajanand Shahi (INC), Navin Kumar (NCP), Madhukar Kumar (LJP), Mritunjay Kumar (RLSP), Sudarshan Kumar (JDU), Gopal Kumar (RJJP), Deepak Kumar Sharma (IND), Md Azam Khan (IND), Rakesh Ranjan (IND), Rajendra Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.02%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.61%, while it was 51.26% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 263 polling stations in 169. Sheikhpura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 233. In 2010 there were 217 polling stations.

Extent:

169. Sheikhpura constituency comprises of the following areas of Sheikhpura district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ghatkusumbha, Chewara and Ariari; Gram Panchayats Mahsar, Puraina, Pachna, Kaithawan, Gagari and Sheikhpura (M) of Sheikhpura Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Sheikhpura.

Sheikhpura seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sheikhpura is 414.86 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sheikhpura is: 25°05'49.2"N 85°53'02.0"E.

