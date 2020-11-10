Baikunthpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Baikunthpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Baikunthpur (बैकुण्ठपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Gopalganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gopalganj. Baikunthpur is part of 17. Gopalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.24%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,05,634 eligible electors, of which 1,57,814 were male, 1,47,349 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,81,705 eligible electors, of which 1,48,021 were male, 1,33,679 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,588 eligible electors, of which 1,25,488 were male, 1,08,100 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baikunthpur in 2015 was 337. In 2010, there were 209.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mithilesh Tiwari of BJP won in this seat by defeating Manjeet Kumar Singh of JDU by a margin of 14,115 votes which was 8.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.11% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Manjeet Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Devdatt Prasad of RJD by a margin of 36,524 votes which was 29.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 55.93% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 99. Baikunthpur Assembly segment of Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dr Alok Kumar Suman won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Baikunthpur are: Rampravesh Rai (BJP), Reyazul Haque Alias Raju (RJD), Shah Alam (BSP), Sachin Kumar Singh (NCP), Poonam Prasad (JNP), Pramendra Kumar Yadav (SBSPS), Manju Kumari (BBC), Satyendra Kumar Patel (JTLP), Md. Samsad (IND), Abhishek Ranjan (IND), Ajam Tara (IND), Chit Lal Sah (IND), Firoj Ali (IND), Ramesh Kumar Gupta (PP), Ramesh Kumar Prasad (IND), Rudal Mahato (IND), Wasim Akram (IND), Sunil Kumar Yadaw (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.62%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.82%, while it was 53.66% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 99. Baikunthpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 268. In 2010 there were 234 polling stations.

Extent:

99. Baikunthpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Gopalganj district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sidhwalia and Baikunthpur; Gram Panchayats Rampur, Salempur Purvi, Salempur Paschimi, Hasanpur, Sadaua, Pipra and Khajuriya of Barauli Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gopalganj.

Baikunthpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Baikunthpur is 365.87 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Baikunthpur is: 26°11'01.3"N 84°58'18.8"E.

