Buxar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Buxar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Buxar (बक्सर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Buxar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Buxar. Buxar is part of 33. Buxar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.63%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,82,819 eligible electors, of which 1,49,545 were male, 1,31,361 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,77,847 eligible electors, of which 1,48,593 were male, 1,29,248 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,20,693 eligible electors, of which 1,19,205 were male, 1,01,488 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Buxar in 2015 was 1,438. In 2010, there were 959.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari Alias Munna Tiwari of INC won in this seat by defeating Pradeep Dubey of BJP by a margin of 10,181 votes which was 6.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.43% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Prof Sukhada Pande of BJP won in this seat defeating Shyam Lal Singh Kushwaha of RJD by a margin of 20,183 votes which was 15.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.52% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 200. Buxar Assembly segment of Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey won the Buxar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Buxar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 29 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Buxar are: Anjum Ara (JDU), Akhilesh Kumar Singh (LJP), Arvind Pratap Shahi (RLSP), Ajit Kumar Singh (CPIMLL), Vikash Kumar Singh (RJNP), Vinay Raut (BPL), Shree Kant Singh (JAPL), Anshu Kumari (IND), Ganga Prasad (IND), Dadan Yadav (IND), Priyesh Kumar (IND), Manoranjan Kumar Paswan (IND), Md Afzal Ansari (IND), Ravi Shankar Rai (IND), Rajaram Chaudhari (IND), Shivang Vijay Singh (IND), Santosh Kumar Choubey (IND), Sunil Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.27%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.86%, while it was 58.05% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 286 polling stations in 200. Buxar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 263. In 2010 there were 232 polling stations.

Extent:

200. Buxar constituency comprises of the following areas of Buxar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Buxar and Chausa. It shares an inter-state border with Buxar.

Buxar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Buxar is 230.77 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Buxar is: 25°38'11.0"N 84°06'59.8"E.

