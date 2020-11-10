Barbigha election result live updates: Who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and is the new Barbigha (बरबीघा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Barbigha (बरबीघा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Sheikhpura district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sheikhpura. Barbigha is part of 39. Nawada Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,19,130 eligible electors, of which 1,14,800 were male, 1,03,779 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barbigha in 2020 is =CP172/CM172*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,04,279 eligible electors, of which 1,08,820 were male, 95,451 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,487 eligible electors, of which 98,884 were male, 86,603 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barbigha in 2015 was 221. In 2010, there were 104.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sudarshan Kumar of INC won in this seat by defeating Sheo Kumar of BLSP by a margin of 15,717 votes which was 14.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.67% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Gajanand Shahi of JDU won in this seat defeating Ashok Choudhary of INC by a margin of 3,047 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 26.12% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 170. Barbigha Assembly segment of Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chandan Singh won the Nawada Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nawada Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Barbigha are: Anil Kumar (RJD), Jitendra Kumar (JDU), Ramesh Kumar (LJP), Anil Kumar (BMF), Genori Mochi (BMP), Deoki Paswan (BRD), Punam Kumari (PP), Raghunath Ram (RJWPS), Rajeev Ranjan (BSLP), Vinita Kumari (SHS), Sachindra Kumar (BPL), Sujay Kumar (RSMJP), Sushil Prasad (JDS), Ajeet Kumar (IND), Uday Shankar Kumar (IND), Gauri Kumar (IND), Chandra Mauli Prasad (IND), Balmukund Paswan (IND), Bipin Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.97%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.53%, while it was 49.82% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 234 polling stations in 170. Barbigha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 209. In 2010 there were 195 polling stations.

Extent:

170. Barbigha constituency comprises of the following areas of Sheikhpura district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Barbigha and Shekhopursarai; Gram Panchayats Gaway, Audhe, Pain, Lodipur, Kosra, Kusumbha, Kare, Hathiyawan, Mehus and Katari of Sheikhpura Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Sheikhpura.

Barbigha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Barbigha is 236.87 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Barbigha is: 25°10'13.8"N 85°45'31.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Barbigha results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.