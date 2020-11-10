Mohiuddinnagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mohiuddinnagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Mohiuddinnagar (Sheher Dharhara) (मोहिउद्दीननगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Mohiuddinnagar is part of 22. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,58,554 eligible electors, of which 1,38,238 were male, 1,19,292 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,37,075 eligible electors, of which 1,28,567 were male, 1,08,508 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,256 eligible electors, of which 1,07,198 were male, 92,058 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mohiuddinnagar in 2015 was 605. In 2010, there were 295.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ejya Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Rajesh Kumar Singh of IND by a margin of 23,431 votes which was 18.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 37.83% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Rana Gangeshwar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Ajay Kumar Bulganin of RJD by a margin of 14,351 votes which was 13.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.24% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 137. Mohiuddinnagar Assembly segment of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Nityanand Rai won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mohiuddinnagar are: Ajay Kumar (CPIM), Chandra Bali Thakur (LJP), Mamta Kumari (BSP), Ram Balak Singh (JDU), Arun Kumar Ray (BMAP), Prabhu Narayan Jha (PP), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (RJJP), Vivekanand Kumar (BMP), Sushant Kumar (LJPS), Harvind Kumar (BSLP), Amarjit Thakur (IND), Navin Kumar (IND), Manju Prakash (IND), Bishwanath Choudhary (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.03%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.55%, while it was 52.75% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 255 polling stations in 137. Mohiuddinnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 224. In 2010 there were 208 polling stations.

Extent:

137. Mohiuddinnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Mohiuddinnagar and Mohanpur; Gram Panchayats Tara Dhamaun, Uttri Dhamaun, Dakshini Dhamaun, Inayatpur, Hetanpur, Rupauli, Chaksaho, Harpur Saidabad and Seora of Patori Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Mohiuddinnagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Mohiuddinnagar is 304.91 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mohiuddinnagar is: 25°33'18.7"N 85°38'37.3"E.

