Asthawan Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Asthawan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Asthawan (अस्थावाँ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nalanda district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nalanda. Asthawan is part of 29. Nalanda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,87,953 eligible electors, of which 1,53,685 were male, 1,33,700 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Asthawan in 2020 is =CP173/CM173*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,70,312 eligible electors, of which 1,44,925 were male, 1,25,380 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,889 eligible electors, of which 1,25,419 were male, 1,07,470 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Asthawan in 2015 was 522. In 2010, there were 360.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Jitendra Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating Chhote Lal Yadav of LJP by a margin of 10,444 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.29% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jitendra Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Kapildev Prasad Singh of LJP by a margin of 19,570 votes which was 18.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 50.64% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 171. Asthawan Assembly segment of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kaushlendra Kumar won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Asthawan are: Rajkumar (NCP), Shashikant Kumar Alias Banti Raj (BSP), Dr. Sunil Kumar (BJP), Sunil Kumar (RJD), Md. Akhtar (LJD), Anish Kumar (SSD), Ashok Kumar (RJPS), Adarsh Patel (JVKP), Irshad Ahmad (AIMF), Prabhat Kumar Nirala (SKBP), Ravi Ranjan Kumar (JNP), Shamim Akhtar (SDPI), Md. Safir Alam (RSMJP), Sudhanshu Kumar (JDS), Anil Kumar (IND), Afreen Sultana (IND), Umesh Paswan (IND), Kaushal Kumar Kaushlendra Sinha Alias Bharat Manas (IND), Manoj Prasad (SUP), Mithilesh Paswan (IND), Ritu Kumar Alias Bhosu Bhai Yadav (IND), Sachin Kumar (IND), Sunil Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 49.2%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 49.24%, while it was 45.94% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 171. Asthawan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 274. In 2010 there were 270 polling stations.

Extent:

171. Asthawan constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalanda district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Asthawan, Sarmera, Bind and Katrisarai. It shares an inter-state border with Nalanda.

Asthawan seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Asthawan is 376.24 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Asthawan is: 25°14'26.5"N 85°41'25.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Asthawan results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.