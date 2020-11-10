Bibhutipur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bibhutipur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bibhutipur (विभूतिपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Samastipur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Samastipur. Bibhutipur is part of 22. Ujiarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.86%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,64,072 eligible electors, of which 1,40,203 were male, 1,23,548 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,41,184 eligible electors, of which 1,28,608 were male, 1,12,576 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,796 eligible electors, of which 1,09,568 were male, 97,228 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bibhutipur in 2015 was 280. In 2010, there were 224.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ram Balak Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ram Deo Verma of CPM by a margin of 17,235 votes which was 11.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.76% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Balak Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Ramdeo Verma of CPM by a margin of 12,301 votes which was 10.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.3% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 138. Bibhutipur Assembly segment of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Nityanand Rai won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ujiarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 8 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bibhutipur are: Krishan Raj (LJP), Nagendra Kumar Vikal (INC), Birendra Kumar (BJP), Vijay Kumar Ram (BSP), Asha Devi (AAM), Randhir Kumar Paswan (PP), Vikram Rajak (LJD), Vidya Nand Ram (WAP), Shashi Bhushan Das (RJVP), Shailendra Chaudhari (IND), Shrawan Kumar (IND), Surendra Das (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.79%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.43%, while it was 58.67% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 252 polling stations in 138. Bibhutipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 229. In 2010 there were 210 polling stations.

Extent:

138. Bibhutipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Samastipur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Bibhutipur; Gram Panchayats Bulakipur, Kamrawn, Malpur Purwaripatti, Rampur Jalalpur, Bambaiya Harlal and Ajnaul of Dalsinghsarai Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Samastipur.

Bibhutipur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:

The total area covered by Bibhutipur is 234.86 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bibhutipur is: 25°41'54.2"N 85°55'32.2"E.

