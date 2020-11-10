Biharsharif Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Biharsharif Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Biharsharif (Bihar) (बिहारशरीफ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nalanda district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nalanda. Biharsharif is part of 29. Nalanda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,74,318 eligible electors, of which 1,98,065 were male, 1,75,516 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,48,565 eligible electors, of which 1,86,069 were male, 1,62,471 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,13,086 eligible electors, of which 1,69,637 were male, 1,43,449 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Biharsharif in 2015 was 523. In 2010, there were 268.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Sunil Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating Mohammad Asghar Shamim of JDU by a margin of 2,340 votes which was 1.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.73% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Sunil Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Aafrin Sultana of RJD by a margin of 23,712 votes which was 15.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 51.85% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 172. Biharsharif Assembly segment of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kaushlendra Kumar won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Biharsharif are: Kaushal Kishore (JDU), Pappu Paswan (NCP), Manju Devi (LJP), Ravi Jyoti Kumar (INC), Shambhu Kumar (BSP), Amit Kumar Paswan (JDS), Aarti Devi (SSD), Kumari Gunja Sinha (JAPL), Jagdeo Das (JMBP), Mahesh Paswan (BBMP), Rakesh Paswan (BRD), Sanjay Kumar (RSMJP), Satish Manjhi (BSLP), Surendra Kumar Arya (MVJP), Sonu Kumar (LJVM), Ashok Kumar (IND), Upendra Prasad (IND), Balram Das (IND), Vilas Paswan (IND), Satyendra Kumar (IND), Suresh Kumar Das (IND), Suresh Ram (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 48.36%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.18%, while it was 47.98% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 382 polling stations in 172. Biharsharif constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 334. In 2010 there were 329 polling stations.

Extent:

172. Biharsharif constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalanda district of Bihar: Community Development Block Rahui and Bihar (M). It shares an inter-state border with Nalanda.

Biharsharif seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Biharsharif is 140.82 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Biharsharif is: 25°16'05.5"N 85°33'26.6"E.

