Dumraon Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Dumraon Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Dumraon (Dumraon Raj) (डुमरांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Buxar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Buxar. Dumraon is part of 33. Buxar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.14%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,14,307 eligible electors, of which 1,65,612 were male, 1,46,448 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,95,508 eligible electors, of which 1,59,372 were male, 1,36,128 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,608 eligible electors, of which 1,30,518 were male, 1,11,090 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dumraon in 2015 was 1,907. In 2010, there were 1,392.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dadan Yadav of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ram Bihari Singh of BLSP by a margin of 30,339 votes which was 17.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.9% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dr Daud Ali of JDU won in this seat defeating Sunil Kumar of RJD by a margin of 19,846 votes which was 15.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.14% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 201. Dumraon Assembly segment of Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ashwini Kumar Choubey won the Buxar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Buxar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Dumraon are: Nirbhaya Kumar Nirala (LJP), Vishwanath Ram (INC), Sanjay Ram (BSP), Santosh Kumar Nirala (JDU), Ashok Kumar Ram (BMP), Ashok Paswan (RJNP), Mohan Ram Rajak (PPID), Savinay Kumar (BAAP), Suraj Prakash Ram (SKVP), Hare Ram Prasad (BSLP), Ajad Paswan (SBSP), Chhedi Lal Ram (IND), Nikunj Kumar Aryan (IND), Neelkamal Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.79%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.28%, while it was 51.58% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 201. Dumraon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 293. In 2010 there were 259 polling stations.

Extent:

201. Dumraon constituency comprises of the following areas of Buxar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Chaugain, Kesath and Nawanagar; Gram Panchayats Chilhari, Kushalpur, Bhojpur Kadim, Bhojpur Jadid, Chhatanwar, Nuaon, Sowan, Ariaon, Nandan, Lakhan Dihra and Dumraon (M) of Dumraon Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Buxar.

Dumraon seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Dumraon is 482.12 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Dumraon is: 25°28'15.6"N 84°05'33.7"E.

