Rajgir Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rajgir Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Rajgir (Girivraj) (राजगीर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nalanda district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nalanda. Rajgir is part of 29. Nalanda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,91,732 eligible electors, of which 1,52,315 were male, 1,38,568 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,74,435 eligible electors, of which 1,43,658 were male, 1,30,770 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,900 eligible electors, of which 1,21,485 were male, 1,07,415 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajgir in 2015 was 584. In 2010, there were 400.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ravi Jyoti Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating Satydeo Narain Arya of BJP by a margin of 5,390 votes which was 3.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 41.75% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Satyadeo Narain Arya of BJP won in this seat defeating Dhananjay Kumar of LJP by a margin of 26,951 votes which was 26.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.75% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 173. Rajgir Assembly segment of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kaushlendra Kumar won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Rajgir are: Chandra Sen Prasad (JDU), Naresh Prasad Singh (LJP), Bharat Prasad Singh (RLSP), Rakesh Kumar Roushan (RJD), Siyasharan Prasad Singh (NCP), Ajit Kumar (RJWPS), Kumar Pankaj Prasad (BIP), Dayanand Prasad (PP), Pankaj Kumar (BBMP), Madan Kumar (PMS), Munna Kumar Keshari (JDS), Vikash Kumar Gaurav (NJRP), Shatrudhan Prasad Malakar (SKVP), Ajay Kumar (IND), Mahendra Singh Yadav (IND), Meena Devi (IND), Sameer Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.48%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.13%, while it was 44.47% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 293 polling stations in 173. Rajgir constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 264. In 2010 there were 253 polling stations.

Extent:

173. Rajgir constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalanda district of Bihar: Community Development Block Giriyak; Gram Panchayat Nai Pokhar and Rajgir (Notified Area) of Rajgir Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Gorawan, Mahuri, Kul Fatehpur, Sabait, Dharhara, Nanand, Karianna, Ghostawan, Barakar, Pawadih, Gorma and Silao (Notified Area) of Silao Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Sakraul, Korai, Tungi, Muraura, Mahamadpur Nakatpura, Tiuri, Chhabilapur, Pawa, Hargawan, Singthu, Palatpura, Tetrawan, Paroha and Sarbahadi of Bihar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Nalanda.

Rajgir seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Rajgir is 353.96 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Rajgir is: 25°05'15.7"N 85°30'29.9"E.

