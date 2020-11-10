Mohania Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mohania Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Mohania (मोहनियाँ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Kaimur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Kaimur. Mohania is part of 34. Sasaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.34%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,63,536 eligible electors, of which 1,38,091 were male, 1,24,774 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,48,440 eligible electors, of which 1,32,104 were male, 1,16,336 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,960 eligible electors, of which 1,07,788 were male, 92,172 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mohania in 2015 was 571. In 2010, there were 414.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Niranjan Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating Sanjay Kumar of INC by a margin of 7,581 votes which was 5.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.32% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Chhedi Paswan of JDU won in this seat defeating Niranjan Ram of RJD by a margin of 2,525 votes which was 2.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 34.81% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 204. Mohania Assembly segment of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Chhedi Paswan won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mohania are: Birendra Kumar Singh (RLSP), Bharat Bind (RJD), Rinki Rani Pandey (BJP), Sanjay Kumar Sinha (NCP), Chthu Gond (APOI), Diwaker Choubey (RJLPS), Poonam Singh Alias Dr Poonam Kushwaha (BMP), Mukhtar Ansari (PCP), Ramchandr Singh Yadav (JAPL), Ujjwal Kumar Chaubay (IND), Krishnakant Tiwari (PP), Doctor Pramod Kumar Singh (IND), Narendra Pratap Singh (TC), Styendra Kumar Dubey (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.52%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.6%, while it was 55.92% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 285 polling stations in 204. Mohania constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 272. In 2010 there were 235 polling stations.

Extent:

204. Mohania constituency comprises of the following areas of Kaimur district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Kudra and Mohania. It shares an inter-state border with Kaimur.

Mohania seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Mohania is 474.81 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mohania is: 25°09'59.0"N 83°42'57.2"E.

