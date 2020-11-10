Hilsa Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Hilsa Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Hilsa (हिलसा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nalanda district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nalanda. Hilsa is part of 29. Nalanda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,98,865 eligible electors, of which 1,56,500 were male, 1,41,662 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Hilsa in 2020 is =CP177/CM177*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,79,713 eligible electors, of which 1,47,927 were male, 1,31,779 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,40,525 eligible electors, of which 1,28,284 were male, 1,12,241 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Hilsa in 2015 was 351. In 2010, there were 129.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Atri Muni Urph Shakti Singh Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Deepika Kumari of LJP by a margin of 26,076 votes which was 17.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 48.39% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Usha Sinha of JDU won in this seat defeating Rina Devi of LJP by a margin of 13,202 votes which was 10.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.62% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 175. Hilsa Assembly segment of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kaushlendra Kumar won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Hilsa are: Gunjan Patel (INC), Ram Keshwar Prasad (LJP), Shrawon Kumar (JDU), Sonu Kumar (RLSP), Ajay Kumar (JAP), Ashok Kumar (LJVM), Indrajeet Paswan (PPID), Kaushlendra Kumar (JVKP), Mani Kumar Singh (BLD), Raj Kumar Singh (BBMP), Rajiv Kumar (YBP), Brahamdev Prasad (SSD), Sanjiv Ranjan Kumar Singh (RJLPS), Sanyukta Kumari (MVJP), Md Asgar Bharti (IND), Kumar Rajesh (IND), Dev Kumar (IND), Vandna Sinha (IND), Rahul Raushan (IND), Suvant Vikram Rao (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.68%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.49%, while it was 52.4% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 175. Hilsa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 299. In 2010 there were 291 polling stations.

Extent:

175. Hilsa constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalanda district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Hilsa, Karai Parsurai, Tharthari and Parbalpur. It shares an inter-state border with Nalanda.

Hilsa seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Hilsa is 322.4 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Hilsa is: 25°17'41.6"N 85°17'38.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Hilsa results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.