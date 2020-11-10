Barauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Barauli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Barauli (बरौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Gopalganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gopalganj. Barauli is part of 17. Gopalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,87,439 eligible electors, of which 1,47,277 were male, 1,39,919 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,57,495 eligible electors, of which 1,36,277 were male, 1,21,214 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,573 eligible electors, of which 1,06,439 were male, 95,134 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barauli in 2015 was 159. In 2010, there were 104.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Md Nematullah of RJD won in this seat by defeating Rampravesh Rai of BJP by a margin of 504 votes which was 0.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 40.45% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Pravesh Rai of BJP won in this seat defeating M.Nematullah of RJD by a margin of 10,414 votes which was 9.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.38% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 100. Barauli Assembly segment of Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dr Alok Kumar Suman won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Barauli are: Anirudh Prasad Alias Sadhu Yadav (BSP), Asif Ghafoor (INC), Sikandar Ajam (NCP), Subash Singh (BJP), Abdul Salam (JSHD), Imteyaz Alam (RRPP ), Chandan Singh (HSJP), Pramod Kumar (GGP), Mithilesh Kumar Gupta (JAPL), Motilal Prasad (AKP), Raju Kumar Yadav (JNP), Binay Kumar (AIFB), Vivek Kumar Chaubey (PP), Md. Hayatullah (BINP), Rajeev Kumar (IND), Lalan Prasad Bind (IND), Waqar Ahmad (IND), Shambhu Singh (IND), Sheoji Prasad (IND), Sanjay Kumar Prasad (IND), Sanjay Choubey (IND), Sunita Sharma (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.18%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.24%, while it was 57.02% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 285 polling stations in 100. Barauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 252. In 2010 there were 206 polling stations.

Extent:

100. Barauli constituency comprises of the following areas of Gopalganj district of Bihar: Community Development Block Manjha; Gram Panchayats Mohadipur Pakaria, Dewapur, Sonbarsa, Batardeh, Sarfara, Nawada Chand, Kahla, Moghal Biraicha, Kalyanpur, Sarean Narendra, Belsand, Madhopur, Mahammadpur Nilami, Bagheji, Bishunpura, Larauli and Barauli (Notified Area) of Barauli Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gopalganj.

Barauli seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Barauli is 267.47 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Barauli is: 26°23'51.7"N 84°31'58.8"E.

