Nalanda Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Nalanda Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Nalanda (नालन्दा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Nalanda district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Nalanda. Nalanda is part of 29. Nalanda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,05,418 eligible electors, of which 1,61,157 were male, 1,43,499 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nalanda in 2020 is =CP178/CM178*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,83,154 eligible electors, of which 1,50,303 were male, 1,32,841 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,37,359 eligible electors, of which 1,26,925 were male, 1,10,434 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nalanda in 2015 was 455. In 2010, there were 317.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Shrawon Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating Kaushlendra Kumar of BJP by a margin of 2,996 votes which was 1.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 44.78% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shrawon Kumar of JDU won in this seat defeating Arun Kumar of RJD by a margin of 21,037 votes which was 17.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 48.03% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 176. Nalanda Assembly segment of Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Kaushlendra Kumar won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and JDU won the Nalanda Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Nalanda are: Kundan Kumar (INC), Kaushlendra Kumar Singh (BSP), Mamta Devi (LJP), Hari Narayan Singh (JDU), Alok Kumar (STBP), Alok Kumar (IND), Ashutosh Kumar Sinha (PBI), Kanhaiya Lal Yadav (SPL), Karuna Kumari (RJJP), Ganesh Kumar (SMP), Chandra Uday Kumar (PP), Priyanka Kumari (SSD), Bahumulya Kumar Singh (PBP), Rekha Kumari (PVMP), Vijay Kumar (PMS), Shashi Ranjan Suman (AJPR), Sanjay Singh (JAPL), Ashok Kumar Singh (IND), Jagatnarayan (IND), Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Pintu Kumar (IND), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Lallu Ram (NCP), Shiv Narayan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.61%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.28%, while it was 50.94% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 176. Nalanda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 298. In 2010 there were 274 polling stations.

Extent:

176. Nalanda constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalanda district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Noorsarai and Ben; Gram Panchayats Nirpur, Bargaon and Surajpur of Silao Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Biyavani, Maghra, Dumrawan, Pachauri, Ranabigha and Meghi Nagwan of Bihar Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Barnausa, Meyar, Bhui, Pilkhi, Goraur, Nahub, Pathraura and Lodipur of Rajgir Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Nalanda.

Nalanda seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Nalanda is 367.95 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nalanda is: 25°09'10.4"N 85°24'30.2"E.

