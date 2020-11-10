Bachhwara Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bachhwara Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bachhwara (बछवाड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Begusarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Begusarai. Bachhwara is part of 24. Begusarai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.87%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,89,021 eligible electors, of which 1,53,736 were male, 1,34,779 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,71,815 eligible electors, of which 1,45,560 were male, 1,26,250 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,56,660 eligible electors, of which 1,19,546 were male, 1,06,120 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bachhwara in 2015 was 223. In 2010, there were 147.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ramdeo Rai of INC won in this seat by defeating Arvind Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 36,931 votes which was 22.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.83% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Abdhesh Kumar Rai of CPI won in this seat defeating Arvind Kumar Singh of IND by a margin of 12,087 votes which was 9.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 25.99% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 142. Bachhwara Assembly segment of Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Giriraj Singh won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Begusarai Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bachhwara are: Birendra Kumar (JDU), Ram Ratan Singh (CPI), Lalan Kumar (LJP), Kedarnath Bhaskar (SSD), Chandan Kumar (RJJP), Punam Devi (JDS), Pranav Kumar Mishra (SMD P), Ram Krishan Aman (JMBP), Rupam Kumari (PP), Vijay Paswan (LNKP), Shri Ram Rai (JAPL), Atul Kumar (IND), Chandan Mahato (IND), Sanjiv Kumar Bharti (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.64%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.4%, while it was 57.58% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 299 polling stations in 142. Bachhwara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 258. In 2010 there were 229 polling stations.

Extent:

142. Bachhwara constituency comprises of the following areas of Begusarai district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bhagwanpur, Mansoorchak and Bachhwara. It shares an inter-state border with Begusarai.

The total area covered by Bachhwara is 282.75 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bachhwara is: 25°34'57.0"N 85°54'45.7"E.

