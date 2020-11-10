Gopalganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gopalganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Gopalganj (गोपालगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Gopalganj district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Gopalganj. Gopalganj is part of 17. Gopalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.74%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.47%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,17,318 eligible electors, of which 1,59,787 were male, 1,57,091 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Gopalganj in 2020 is =CP103/CM103*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,98,694 eligible electors, of which 1,52,834 were male, 1,45,850 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,41,481 eligible electors, of which 1,31,582 were male, 1,09,899 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Gopalganj in 2015 was 209. In 2010, there were 109.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Subash Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Reyajul Haque Alias " Raju" of RJD by a margin of 5,074 votes which was 2.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.49% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Subas Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Reyazul Haque Alias "Raju" of RJD by a margin of 15,893 votes which was 12.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.55% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 101. Gopalganj Assembly segment of Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dr Alok Kumar Suman won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gopalganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Gopalganj are: Amrendra Kumar Pandey (JDU), Kali Prasad Pandey (INC), Ravi Pandey (LJP), Sunita Devi (RLSP), Esuv Anwar (BJNP), Mojahid Raja (BMP), Vinay Rai (HSJP), Vishwakarma Sharma (AKP), Ajeet Kumar Chaubey (IND), Sadman Ali (AZAP), Sudhanshu Kumar Pandey (IND), Sunil Kumar Jaysawal (IND), Hari Narayan Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.72%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.79%, while it was 52.8% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 313 polling stations in 101. Gopalganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 293. In 2010 there were 262 polling stations.

Extent:

101. Gopalganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Gopalganj district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Thawe and Gopalganj; Gram Panchayats Bairia Durg, Uchkagaon, Chhotka Sankhe, Harpur, Sakhekhas, Parsauni Khas, Nawada Parsauni, Luhsi, Jhirwa and Dahibhata of Uchkagaon Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Gopalganj.

Gopalganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Gopalganj is 322.54 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Gopalganj is: 26°29'21.1"N 84°24'53.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Gopalganj results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.