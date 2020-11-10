Sasaram Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sasaram Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sasaram (Sahasram) (सासाराम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Rohtas district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Rohtas. Sasaram is part of 34. Sasaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.37%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,41,497 eligible electors, of which 1,78,443 were male, 1,62,109 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,27,093 eligible electors, of which 1,75,992 were male, 1,51,099 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,75,379 eligible electors, of which 1,49,689 were male, 1,25,690 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sasaram in 2015 was 395. In 2010, there were 184.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ashok Kumar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Jawahar Prasad of BJP by a margin of 19,612 votes which was 11.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.56% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Jawahar Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr. Ashok Kumar of RJD by a margin of 5,411 votes which was 3.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.19% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 208. Sasaram Assembly segment of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Chhedi Paswan won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sasaram are: Uday Pratap Singh (BSP), Rakesh Kumar Singh (LJP), Bashishth Singh (JDU), Santosh Kumar Mishra (INC), Narad Seth (RSSD), Mohammad Shakil Ansari (SYVP), Ravi Patel (RJLPS), Vindhyachal Devi (BSLP), Shailesh Kumar (BAAP), Sanjay Choubey (RJNP), Sima Kumari (JAPL), Saurabh Tiwari (BLRP), Arvind Kumar Singh (IND), Kamla Singh (IND), Deepak Kumar (IND), Neeraj Shukla (IND), Paramhans Tiwari (IND), Ramashankar Tiwari (IND), Rinku Kumari (IND), Lal Dhari Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.44%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.27%, while it was 52.48% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 208. Sasaram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 328. In 2010 there were 306 polling stations.

Extent:

208. Sasaram constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtas district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Sasaram and Tilouthu. It shares an inter-state border with Rohtas.

Sasaram seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sasaram is 449.94 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sasaram is: 24°50'40.2"N 84°02'08.5"E.

